LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City has many food joints and it also recently established new restaurants for residents to enjoy. Now that it is summer, people can start enjoying the outdoors and West Texas sunsets.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to its viewers for recommendations on which restaurant/ bar provides the best outdoor dining experience in Lubbock.

Here’s what our viewers recommended to those who are looking for new places to enjoy.

The Toasted Yolk – 6807 Milwaukee Ave.

Teddy Jack’s Hub City Grill – 7205 Milwaukee Ave.

Bierhaus – 2009 Broadway St.

Miguel’s – 2010 Broadway St.

Little Woodrow’s – 6313 66th St.

The Gas Light – 5212 57th St.

Escondido Grill – 701 Regis St.

The Fresh American – 3715 114th St.

Cagles Steaks & BBQ – 8732 4th St.

Abuelo’s – 4401 82nd St.

The Range – 3116 122nd St.

La Sirena- 2610 Salem Ave.