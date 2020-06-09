Lubbock’s Betenbough Homes recognized among Top 50 home builders in USA

This is a press release from Betenbough Homes.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Every year Builder magazine surveys the nation’s top builders, both public and private, and collects data to identify the top home builders in the U.S. The rankings are based on annual closings and gross revenue. Betenbough Homes climbed the Builder Magazine Top 100 List to number 50. Out of the record-breaking number of 1,086 closings across West Texas over the past year, 505 of those closings represented Lubbock families closing on their dream homes.

“We celebrate this accomplishment because it honors the hard work of our employees and it blesses our home buyers,” shared Cory Cisco, area director for Betenbough Homes. “It takes a lot of hands and feet to make this happen, but it’s not about our success. It’s about our home buyers’ dreams becoming a reality.”

In January of 2020, Lubbock ranked as an affordable housing market by RealtyHop’s Housing Affordability Index. With a high demand for affordable housing, Betenbough Homes continues to seek ways to offer more home for less money.

“While our goal is never to grow bigger for the sake of profit, it is a reflection of a lot of hard work from our people. This is so much more impactful than being just one of the top 50 builders,” said Cal Zant, president of Betenbough Homes. “What we’re most proud of is the flourishing of everyone involved – our customers, trade partners, suppliers, lenders, and ministries.”

