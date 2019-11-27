Lubbock’s Catholic Charities offers wide range of free services during holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock’s Catholic Charities offer a wide range of services during the holidays for those in need.

“We offer clothing, prescriptions, eye exams,” said Daniela Diaz, emergency assistance director.

The organization also assists individuals and families with paying rent and utilities, and they don’t have to be member of the Catholic Church.

At its North Lubbock location the group has a food pantry that is stocked by members of local congregations weekly. Along with the pantry, it offers food vouchers to the South Plains Food Bank.

“Regardless of where they come from or how long they’ve been here, we’re here to provide help and hope,” said Sabrina Robbins, Catholic Charities Program Director.

If you need assistance, visit their office at 102 Avenue J.