Lubbock’s ‘Cocaine & Hookers’ car in need of repairs, according to GoFundMe

LUBBOCK, Texas — A GoFundMe was set up Friday to help pay for the repairs to a locally famous Lubbock car with a unique decal.

The black Lincoln Town Car includes a decal on the back windshield that reads “Cocaine & Hookers.”

The phenomenon of seeing the car became popular, with users in the Lubbock subreddit posting photos of the car when it was sighted around town.

According to the GoFundMe, the car is in need of several repairs. The page was asking for $5,000 to fund those repairs, with $385 raised as of Friday evening.

The owner of the car, according to the GoFundMe, needs it to make a living.

“Please let’s help keep this man and the [legend] car ALIVE,” the page said.

To find the GoFundMe, Click here.