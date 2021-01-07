Lubbock’s congressman went forward with electoral objection, explained why in the middle of the night

LUBBOCK, Texas — Congress, working well into the night, confirmed the Electoral College vote total early Thursday morning in favor of Joe Biden. Congress did so just hours after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Four people lost their lives. One of them was a woman shot and killed by police inside the U.S. Capitol. Three other people died after suffering “medical emergencies” related to the breach, police said.

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s events at the capitol, several Republicans announced they would drop their previously announced objections to the electoral count.

Among those who pressed forward with objections to the electors from various states was Representative Jodey Arrington of Lubbock.

Arrington spoke on the House Floor starting at around 12:36 a.m. in objection to the confirmation of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes.

“Election integrity is the very lifeblood of our unrivaled system of self-government,” Arrington said.

“This proceeding is not just about the integrity of this election Madam speaker, it’s about ensuring the integrity of all future elections,” Arrington said. “I take no pleasure or pride in making my objection today, nor do I wish any state electors to be disqualified.”

“However, based on the law, the constitution, and my conscience, I cannot support certifying votes from any state that violated the constitution,” he continued. “This decision is not about loyalty to a president, Madam speaker, it’s about my fidelity to the constitution and the oath that I swore.”

The objections by some Republican lawmakers were voted down and the final Electoral College vote tally of 306-232 was approved. Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States on January 20.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the “failed insurrection” underscored lawmakers’ duty to finish the count.

On Wednesday, Arrington condemned the violence at the capitol via Twitter, saying, “Today’s violence and lawlessness was completely unacceptable and undermined both peaceful protest and our efforts to voice legitimate objections to this election. Grateful to our law enforcement.”