Lubbock’s COVID-19 positivity rate is just below 10%

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock reported 687 new COVID-19 cases and conducted 7080 tests, between June 23 and June 29, leading to a positivity rate of 9.7% for that week.

However, some days had higher or lower percentages of positive tests. For example, on June 25, the city reported 130 new cases and reported 735 new tests, for a 34.6% positivity rate. Two days later, on June 27, 68 cases were reported with 1,024 new tests, a positive rate of 6.6%.

Number of tests vs new cases (via the City of Lubbock)

Click here to view the full graph.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the positivity rate is an important indicator because it shows whether a community is conducting enough tests to find cases. The higher the rate, the more likely it is that only the sickest patients are being tested, leading to mild or asymptomatic cases being missed.

Using data from the COVID Tracking Project, Johns Hopkins calculated that the seven-day positivity rate for the State of Texas was 14.1%, and 6.9% for the United States as a whole.

Governor Abbott told sister station KXAN in an interview Monday that he looks closely at the positivity rate in order to make decisions about future restrictions.

“I told you in advance — if the positivity rate got over 10%, I was going to take action and I did,” Abbott said in the interview, referencing his executive order closing all bars in Texas.