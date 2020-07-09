Lubbock’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is on the rise

LUBBOCK, Texas — On June 8, the seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was under 2 percent. On Wednesday, only a month later, that number had risen to over 12 percent, according to data provided to EverythingLubbock.com by the City of Lubbock.

Test positivity rate between June 8 and July 8 (Click here to see the full graph)

The test positivity rate is the number of positive COVID-19 cases compared to the number of new tests. The seven-day test positivity rate is all the new positive cases reported in a week compared to all the new tests performed.

For example, Between June 30 and July 6, 824 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Lubbock, and 5,849 tests were performed. The seven-day test positivity rate for that period was just over 14 percent.

Number of people hospitalized between April 7 and July 8 (Click here to see the full graph)

According to Johns Hopkins University, a higher positivity rate indicates that less testing is being performed than is ideal.

Governor Greg Abbott cited the rising positive cases, the rising number of hospitalizations, as well as the rising positivity rate statewide as reasons for issuing his executive order requiring face masks in public in much of the state.

Total cases between March 17 and July 8 (Click here to see the full graph)

According to data from the city, Lubbock saw all three in the month between June 8 and July 8. In addition to the rising positive rate, more people tested positive and more were hospitalized than previously.

As of July 8, 98 people were hospitalized in Lubbock with COVID-19, 89 more than the 9 hospitalized on June 8. In that time span, Lubbock also saw 2,476 new confirmed coronavirus cases, compared to the 172 new cases reported the previous month between May 8 and June 8.