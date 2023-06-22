LUBBOCK, Texas — Critterfest, Lubbock’s most popular annual animal encounter, will return with Puppy Pals and Crocodile Encounters headlining the event, according the Science Spectrum and Omni Theater website.



From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. July 21-23, Lubbockites can see zoo animals such as elephants, alligators, crocodiles and camels, the announcement said. There will be an opportunity to experience animal acts, a petting zoo, police K-9 demonstrations and more.

Puppy Pals, made famous on America’s Got Talent, is a family-friendly trained rescue dog act. Crocodile Encounters is an educational reptile show that will introduce visitors to all sorts of reptiles, the announcement continued.

Showtimes are as follows:

Puppy Pals

Thursday and Friday – 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday – 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.

Crocodile Encounters

Thursday and Friday – 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

Saturday only – 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

Sunday – 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

Tickets will be free for children ages 2 and under, $12 for children ages 3-12, $13.50 for adults and $13.50 for seniors over age 60. Science Spectrum members’ tickets will cost $5 for both children and adults.