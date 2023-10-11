LUBBOCK, Texas — Instacart, a grocery delivery company, identified the favorite Halloween candies for every town in the U.S., including Lubbock and gave each one a “scare score” based on candy, costume and decor purchases.
Each zip code in Lubbock received an overall scare score out of 100 in 2022. The zip codes also received individual candy scores, costume scores and decor scores from Instacart.
The following list shows the overall scare score for each zip code and the best-selling candies:
- 79401 – 34.9/100; Sour Patch Kids, Trolli Gummi Candy, Kit Kat
- 79403 – 25.1/100; Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates, Lindt Truffles, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate
- 79404 – 19.0/100; Dum-Dums, Godiva Chocolate, Hu Chocolate Bar
- 79406 – 14.9/100; Skittles, Kit Kat
- 79407 – 69.3/100; Peanut M&M’s, Skittles, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- 79410 – 61.9/100; Tootsie Pops, Hot Tamales, Candy Corn
- 79411 – 26.9/100; Sour Patch Kids, Peanut M&M’s, Starburst
- 79412 – 25.9/100; Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Nerds, Sour Punch
- 79413 – 47.4/100; Tootsie Pops, Butterfinger, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- 79414 – 42.4/100; Peanut M&M’s, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, Twizzlers
- 79415 – 24.7/100; Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hu Chocolate Bar, Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates
- 79416 – 58/100; Peanut M&M’s, Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates, Candy Corn
- 79423 – 69.6/100; Sour Patch Kids, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Candy Corn
- 79424 – 69.1/100; Peanut M&M’s, Tootsie Pops, M&M’s
What do you think of these rankings? Click here to react on social media.