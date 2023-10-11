LUBBOCK, Texas — Instacart, a grocery delivery company, identified the favorite Halloween candies for every town in the U.S., including Lubbock and gave each one a “scare score” based on candy, costume and decor purchases.

Each zip code in Lubbock received an overall scare score out of 100 in 2022. The zip codes also received individual candy scores, costume scores and decor scores from Instacart.

The following list shows the overall scare score for each zip code and the best-selling candies:

79401 – 34.9/100; Sour Patch Kids, Trolli Gummi Candy, Kit Kat

79403 – 25.1/100; Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates, Lindt Truffles, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate

79404 – 19.0/100; Dum-Dums, Godiva Chocolate, Hu Chocolate Bar

79406 – 14.9/100; Skittles, Kit Kat

79407 – 69.3/100; Peanut M&M’s, Skittles, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

79410 – 61.9/100; Tootsie Pops, Hot Tamales, Candy Corn

79411 – 26.9/100; Sour Patch Kids, Peanut M&M’s, Starburst

79412 – 25.9/100; Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Nerds, Sour Punch

79413 – 47.4/100; Tootsie Pops, Butterfinger, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

79414 – 42.4/100; Peanut M&M’s, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, Twizzlers

79415 – 24.7/100; Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hu Chocolate Bar, Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates

79416 – 58/100; Peanut M&M’s, Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates, Candy Corn

79423 – 69.6/100; Sour Patch Kids, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Candy Corn

79424 – 69.1/100; Peanut M&M’s, Tootsie Pops, M&M’s

