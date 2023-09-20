LUBBOCK, Texas-– A gas station will open Lubbock’s first and only Godfather’s Pizza on Thursday at 7:00 a.m.

Godfather’s Pizza will be located in the Stripes on 98th and Indiana and will replace the Laredo Taco that was previously at the gas station.

The restaurant’s hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Friday and Sunday’s it will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

EverythingLubbock reached out to Stripes’ general manager, Kristine Eakin, and was told that the grand opening of the restaurant will offer breakfast pizzas and sandwiches.

“Many people are excited for Lubbock to have a Godfather’s pizza,” expressed Eakin.

She told EverythingLubbock.com that a Godfather’s pizza food truck comes to Lubbock about every six weeks for people to enjoy. Now, customers won’t have to wait for the food truck to come down to Lubbock.

The pizza will be made fresh daily and in the kitchen where Laredo Taco use to be, said Eakin. Customers can enjoy their pizza at the sit down area or order to-go.

Eakin said that the restaurant is still looking to hire team members to join the Godfather’s team.

To join the team, apply here.