LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock gets its first CBD Bakery called Texas Sweet Box.

Texas Sweet Box will offer CBD and Hemp infused treats and drinks as its been in works for several years.

Samantha Beach, Owner of Texas Sweet Box, said she has personally experienced CBD and Hemp after going through open heart surgery as a kid and the health benefits have really shown.

Beach credits CBD and Hemp with reducing her visits to the doctor from once a week to once every two months.

“Starting out, we will have a few products that are infused that’s going to be like our brownies and our edible cookie dough and Rice Krispie treats, just starting small until we can get a groove on our lab results.” Beach said.

Beach cooks all of her treats with butter and oil as the CBD binds to the ingredients for a better affect.

“CBD is the non psychoactive component of the hemp derived plant. So it’s not like THC. But we can you can have like multiple milligrams of CBD, even the higher milligrams of CBD to help like with anxiety and depression and like things like that back pain, like everything.” Beach said.

Beach said all of the infused products are sent to a lab for testing and all products will have a QR code for you to scan and see the certificate of analysis.

If you want to get your hands on any of these treats you can visit them at their grand opening on Monday, July 25th at 2614 130th St. Suite 68 or you can visit their website here.