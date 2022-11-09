LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s first freeze of the fall season is expected late this week as a colder air mass invades the South Plains and Rolling Plains region.

The cold weather event is also expected to result in a widespread killing freeze.

A strong cold front will move across the area Thursday night bringing colder temperatures and a blustery wind.

Low temperatures Thursday night and into Friday morning will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Lubbock will flirt with the freezing mark. The wind will pick up out of the northeast making it feel even colder when you factor in the wind chill.

Daytime highs on Thursday will only range from the middle to the upper 40s, with a continued northeasterly wind.

The wind will become lighter Thursday night and into Friday morning. Along with a mostly clear sky, low temperatures will drop quickly and range from the upper teens to the middle 20s.

“Up to 12 hours of freezing temperatures are expected for most of the South Plains and the far southern Texas Panhandle, with six to nine hours of freezing conditions in the Rolling Plains,” a special weather statement on Wednesday from the National Weather Service in Lubbock said.

“This hard freeze will end the growing season,” the National Weather Service also said.

You are reminded to take care of the four “P’s” ahead of the cold weather: people, pets, plants and pipes.

Additional Weather Information: