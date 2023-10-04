LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center invited the community to Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on October 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. starting at 1801 Crickets Avenue.

The Buddy Holly Center said a performance by the Eddie Beethoven Band will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Refreshment will be available.

The First Friday Art Trail, a program of the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, is held on the first Friday of every month in venues, galleries, restaurants and businesses across the Hub City. The event is free of charge.

A press release stated, “The Buddy Holly Center’s featured exhibition is Celebración. Celebración is an annual exhibition of artwork that explores the history and meaning behind the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.”

The exhibit will have work from local and regional artists, who were challenged to “create an expression of their interpretation of Día de los Muertos, by honoring departed ancestors, friends and family.”

With more than 40 artists contributing to this year’s exhibition, the Buddy Holly Center called Friday’s event “one that you will not want to miss.”

A vibrant cultural celebration, Day of the Dead blends the Catholic traditions of All Saints’ Day (November 1st) and All Souls’ Day (November 2nd) with pre-Columbian concepts of death that have been a part of Mexican society since Aztec times. The celebration can be traced to the Aztecs who celebrated a ritual day dedicated to children and the dead. The ritual was presided over by the goddess Mictecacihuatl (“Lady of the Dead”). Recent traditional Día de los Muertos festivities take place on November 1st and 2nd, and are a time of remembrance, reunion and feasting. Many families create ofrendas, memorials that honor a special person, and prepare the favorite food and drink of the deceased. Buddy Holly Center

For more information, visit www.ffat.org.