LUBBOCK, Texas – The Weird Company is hosting a met gala-inspired event on September 29 to raise money for its weird space artists fund. This event would be the company’s first big event since launching The Weird Company at the end of June.

The event will have a live painting, silent auction, performers and a cocktail party. Guests are encouraged to make their outfits into a “wearable piece of art,” said co-owner Destiny Adams. There will be a best-dressed costume contest.

Ticket prices vary based on the sponsorship level. Sponsors can have special perks including a sneak peek to The Weird Space, artists meet-and-greet and your name included in the art exhibit.

The Weird Company aims to support their artists the best they can through the artist fund. Every artist who creates a piece for The Weird Company will be paid for their work and will have their supplies paid for. Additionally, the company wants to support its artists grow their personal brand while working with the company.

“We want to grow the art community without putting stress on the artist to find their own money,” Adams said.

Aside from The Weird Gala, the company has put on several events since its launch. Adams said they have been very successful. A painting event where attendees painted ghosts on thrifted art had sold out twice; they needed to add a third date.

“It’s been really awesome seeing the community backing this,” Adams said.

The Weird Company is in the “construction phase” of the studio, Adams said. Although the company has hosted events already, its studio address has not yet been announced to the public, but it will soon, Adams said.

The company’s art make studio and gift shop is set to open to the public at the end of September while their main gallery could be open towards the end of November.

The company plans to continue doing even more events once its space is officially open.

Adams said The Weird Company is “just what Lubbock needs,” she’s “tired of people saying there’s nothing to do in Lubbock.”

With The Weird Company’s events, there’s always something to do in Lubbock.

Tickets to the Weird Gala are limited and can be purchased here. To stay up to date on The Weird Company’s events, visit their social media here.