LUBBOCK, Texas — A new ramen business recently opened its first restaurant in Lubbock for residents to enjoy ”Master Chef Ken Ryu’s signature broth originated from Hakata, Japan.”

Ken Chan Ramen had its soft opening on Monday at 4415 South Loop 289, according to a social media post.

The post expressed, “We all worked this late to prepare for our soft opening [Monday] .”

Ken Chan Ramen posted that the restaurant wants to thank employees for their “tireless work” and states that “nothing matches your stamina.”

The post continues to thank its employees and said, “Ken Chan Ramen’s success is a direct result of your efforts. We hope you know how valuable and important you are to our mission.”

Ken Chan Ramen will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.