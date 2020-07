LUBBOCK, Texas — Local bar Growler USA is the latest Lubbock business forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced Saturday.

Growler USA’s last day open will be August 1. Until then, it is offering discounts on its beer and merchandise.

“We fought as long as we could but Covid and the governors [sic] orders have taken their toll.,” the establishment said in a Facebook post.

The bar is located at 6030 Marsha Sharp Freeway and serves craft beer and food.