Lubbock’s H-E-B to host Holiday Scavenger Hunt Monday for three local nonprofits

SAN ANTONIO (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from H-E-B:

WHAT:

Lubbock H-E-B is making holidays even brighter for three local nonprofits this coming Monday. Two representatives each from Texas Boys Ranch, Communities in Schools and CASA of the South Plains will participate in a holiday-themed scavenger hunt through the new Lubbock H-E-B. Each organization will be given seven clues and will have five minutes to search the store for a chance to win up to seven gift cards totaling $1,000.

All COVID protocols will be followed during this fun and festive event.



WHEN:

Monday, Dec. 21, scavenger hunt will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m.



WHERE:

Lubbock H-E-B

4405 114th Street

Lubbock, TX 79424

SOCIAL MEDIA:

@heb #helpinghere #holidayevenbrighter

ABOUT H-E-B:

H-E-B, with sales of $26 billion, operates 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 115th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 116,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/newsroom.

(News release from H-E-B)