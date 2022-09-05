LUBBOCK, Texas – While many spent Labor Day resting, others spent the day building homes for Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity as they kicked off their third annual Blitz Build.

Executive Director for Lubbock Habitat, Christy Reeves, said their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Many volunteers and local businesses hit the ground running.

The goal this year was for them to build three houses in just twelve days. On Monday, they were off to a great start thanks to the help of Blitz Home Builders.

Two years ago, the organization chose Lubbock as their city to help out. However, due to the pandemic, they were never able to make it. Monday, they got the ball rolling early and showed other volunteers how it’s done.

New Habitat homeowner Deandre Wright said, “It is awesome. Just the way it all worked out. And an answer to prayer. I prayed about this a long time ago, and God answered; I didn’t know how he was going to do it. But it was through Habitat for Humanity.”

All the materials were donated, and Atmos Energy donated as much as $150,000 to help build the first zero energy homes ever built in the Hub City.

To donate to the nonprofit or for more information, visit their website.