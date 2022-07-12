LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Harmony Public Schools:

Harmony Science Academy is excited to announce the appointment of John Demir as the new principal for the 2022-2023 school year.



Demir brings 27 years of experience in education. He has served as a teacher, coordinator, college counselor, assistant principal, and principal. He has been working in Harmony Public Schools North Texas District since 2012. Most recently, Demir has served as the Assistant Principal – Dean of College and Career at Harmony School of Innovation in Waco Tx. Demir has a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership.



“Education is our job and we will do it together as all stakeholders with love, collaboration, creating a positive learning climate for our students,” said Demir.



Harmony Science Academy – Lubbock is a tuition-free, open enrollment public charter school system providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Harmony Science Academy is currently accepting applications for students in grades Pre-K – 8.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 58 high-performing PreK-12 college-preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers, and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 58 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

(Press release from Harmony Public Schools)