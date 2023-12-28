LUBBOCK, Texas – For loyal customers of Bryan’s Steaks, these last nearly 300 days without their favorite meal have been tough, but that wait is now over.

“We were ready for a good steak,” said Jim Reynolds, a 30-year customer of Bryan’s Steaks.

The beloved restaurant has been serving West Texans for more than five decades, so its highly-anticipated reopening meant so much to so many.

“It’s really crazy to be out of something for 10 months and then just snap right back into it like nothing happened,” said Brittany Stratton, manager of Bryan’s Steaks. “Everybody in the community really came together.”

The Lubbock staple was thrown a curveball on March 6 when a fire erupted in the kitchen. Lubbock Fire Rescue said the fire was contained with no reports of injuries.

“It was just really scary, and for the community, it was fatal,” Brittany said. “We didn’t know what to do, we’ve never been through that, so it was really a struggle to figure out where to go from there.”

The damage from the blaze left longtime customers like Rosie Gallardo of Plains discouraged.

“I was like, they’re never going to open again,” Gallardo said.

The flames caused parts of the cherished restaurant to be gutted. Brittany estimated the repairs cost upwards of $1 million.

“At one point, we didn’t even know if we’re going to rebuild or just scratch it,” Brittany said. “Everything in there was toasted, like pitch-black and burnt.”

Within just three days of reopening, the Stratton family estimated it served more than 1,000 steaks.

“There’s no place in the country that has better customers than this steakhouse right here in Lubbock, Texas,” said Bryan Stratton, owner of Bryan’s Steaks. “They’re all good-natured, they have fun, they’re loyal, and things are just good.”

Brittany said she’s been working 12-14 hour days at Bryan’s to keep up with the crowd.

“It was always kind of busy, but to this extent, I don’t think I’ve really ever experienced it being that busy,” Brittany said. “It’s nonstop. I’m here all day, and it’s out the door all day. It’s an immense amount of people that you just don’t expect. I feel like Lubbock is kind of small until things like this happen, and then you realize how many people are involved and how many people care about this kind of stuff.”

The constant long lines didn’t seem to phase Bryan’s fans like Amanda Flores who’s continued a family tradition with her kids that her parents passed onto her when she was 8 years old.

“I hope that they can continue with their success in bringing families together for meals and just building more memories,” Flores said. “I hope my kids will come here when they’re older and think ‘my mom would bring me here and with my parents and my grandparents.’”

Bryan’s Steaks (1212 50th St.) is open Mon.- Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri.- Sat. from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sun. 11 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

To learn more about Bryan’s Steaks, you can find them on Facebook.