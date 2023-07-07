LUBBOCK, Texas — When built in 1937 with a cost of around $30,000, the Cactus Theater in Lubbock featured a marquee with 750 feet of neon lighting, according to its website. On Friday, a sign upgrade that has been seven years in the making will be completed.

In a news release, the Cactus Theater announced that to celebrate its 85th birthday, which was marked back in April, a company would install the finishing touches throughout the afternoon and officially light up the new marquee around 9:15 p.m.

Cactus has served various purposes over the years. It began as a neighborhood movie theater in 1938 and operated until 1958. Following its closure, it stood as a storage facility until 1993, when Don Caldwell envisioned a venue for showcasing the talents of West Texas performers. Thus, Cactus was renovated and reborn as a live performance theater in 1995.

Former Cactus Theater marquee. (Nexstar/Staff) Cactus Theater new marquee. (Courtesy of Cactus Theater)

“This vision helped plant the initial cornerstone for the development of the Lubbock Depot Entertainment District,” the website said.

On July 1, 2016, the theater was purchased by Lubbock businessman and music promoter Darryl Holland, who maintained Caldwell’s vision but expanded it to regional and national touring acts, the website continued. Holland also wanted to offer the screening of classic and independent films.

Numerous legendary performers have graced the stage of the Cactus Theater, such as Gene Watson, Don McLean and, notably, the band that put the Hub City on the map – The Crickets.