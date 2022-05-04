LUBBOCK, Texas– The Hub City’s first professional soccer team, Lubbock Matadors, have their first game scheduled for Saturday at Lowrey Field at 7 p.m. The team has been in the works for the last few months recruiting players from all over.

Lubbock Matadors General Manager Dustin McCorkle said that many businesses in the area are excited to support the team, including TwoDocs Brewery launching a limited-time beer called “DosDoctores.”

“The message I keep hearing is that Lubbock deserves this,” McCorkle said. “We’re releasing our co-branded Matador beer. It’s going to be exclusive to season ticket holders, as well as members of TwoDocs. You can grab tickets for Saturday, you can get your season tickets, and you can get pre-access to our Matador canned beer.”

McCorkle said that thousands of tickets for the game have already sold, but there are a few still available for purchase.

“We’re hoping everybody comes out,” McCorkle said. “We really want to make this a really fun, engaging experience for all the families in town.”

For more information about the team, tickets, or upcoming games visit the Lubbock Matadors website by clicking here.