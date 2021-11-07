Lubbock’s medical community hosting Women’s Health Town Hall event on Thursday, Nov. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will co-host a Women’s Health Town Hall event with Covenant Health, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and UMC Health System on Thursday, November 18, at 6:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for citizens to ask questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines and how they relate to women’s health, and get answers directly from local physicians.

Panelists:

Dr. Arrington Madison, Pediatrician, UMC Health System

Dr. Bennett Henderson, OBGYN, Covenant Health

Dr. Jessica Gray, Family Medicine, UMC Health System

Dr. Sarah Mallard Wakefield, Chair of Psychiatry, TTUHSC

Citizens can submit questions and concerns they would like to see addressed by local women’s and children’s health physicians by visiting mylubbock.us/vaccines4women. The deadline to submit questions will be Wednesday, November 17, at 1:00 p.m.

This event will stream live at mylubbock.us/vaccines4women and on channel 2.

