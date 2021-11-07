Lubbock’s medical community hosting Women’s Health Town Hall event on Thursday, Nov. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:
The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will co-host a Women’s Health Town Hall event with Covenant Health, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and UMC Health System on Thursday, November 18, at 6:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for citizens to ask questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines and how they relate to women’s health, and get answers directly from local physicians.
Panelists:
- Dr. Arrington Madison, Pediatrician, UMC Health System
- Dr. Bennett Henderson, OBGYN, Covenant Health
- Dr. Jessica Gray, Family Medicine, UMC Health System
- Dr. Sarah Mallard Wakefield, Chair of Psychiatry, TTUHSC
Citizens can submit questions and concerns they would like to see addressed by local women’s and children’s health physicians by visiting mylubbock.us/vaccines4women. The deadline to submit questions will be Wednesday, November 17, at 1:00 p.m.
This event will stream live at mylubbock.us/vaccines4women and on channel 2.
(Press release from the City of Lubbock)
EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), its impacts and vaccination efforts.