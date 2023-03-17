LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City does not disappoint when it comes to food trucks.

With the help of our viewers, EverythingLubbock.com created a list of the most favorite food trucks in town. We asked the KLBK and KAMC audiences on social media what their favorite food trucks were in the Hub City.

We have narrowed it down to most commented food trucks.

Here is what our viewers said:

Las D’Licias

This food truck is a mobile food truck that is popular when it comes to town

Mai Thai Kitchen

Serves Thai cuisine

A family owned restaurant kitchen food truck based in Lubbock

The Little Blue Trailer

Serves slow-cooked meat/ BBQ

Location: 3701 50th Street

Nirvana Burger

Serves all things burger

Location: 2668 34th Street

Taqueria La Patrona

This women-owned food truck serves Mexican cuisines.

Location 410 50th Street

There were many more great food trucks that were told by our viewers. Head to our Facebook page KLBK and KAMC to see what our viewers said.

Visit the links to the food trucks listed above.