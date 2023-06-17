LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – In the land of cotton and oil, a music legend was proud to call West Texas home.

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Buddy Holly was born and raised in Lubbock. After graduating from Lubbock High School, Holly rose to prominence with his band “The Crickets” and quickly became a household name in the music industry with hits like “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue.”

“He really rewrote what music was,” said Sebastian Forbush, curator at The Buddy Holly Center in Lubbock. “The Crickets were the very first of the traditional four-piece band with a guitar, bass, drums and vocals.”

Holly’s life and career were cut short on Feb. 3, 1959, when he was killed alongside singers Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Explore Buddy Holly’s worldwide legacy

The Buddy Holly Center in Lubbock is a popular tourist destination visited by thousands every year. The interactive museum chronicles Holly’s childhood and documents his short but impactful music career that influenced future acts like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

“Even today, we get a large number of our visitors from out of state, from out of the country because they want to see where it all began,” Forbush said.

“It’s amazing to me how he goes all the way to England and Australia and different countries,” said Holly’s niece, Sherry Holley. “He was loved over there and loved up north. And he was loved here.”

“A great singer, a great guitar player; I guess he could do it all,” his niece continued. She visits the center and sometimes performs her uncle’s songs there.

In case you’re wondering, there is a reason for the spelling differences. Holly was born Charles Hardin Holley. Buddy Holly with no “e” was his stage name.

The building the center calls home was rich with West Texas history even before it became the place to see Holly’s exhibits. It started as the Fort Worth and Denver South Plains Railway Depot, “the largest and most elaborate of the depots built along the Lubbock-Estelline branch of the Burlington Railroad’s Fort Worth and Denver City line,” according to the center’s website. It is on the national register of historic places, and the Buddy Holly gallery itself is shaped like a guitar.

To see the Buddy Holly Center galleries, services, programs and ticket prices, visit the center’s web page.