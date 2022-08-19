LUBBOCK, Texas — There’s a new space in town for four-legged friends to play, do tricks and make new furry friends. On Friday morning, McAlister Dog Park celebrated its grand opening, after almost three years in the making.

Former Lubbock City Councilman Randy Christian, who led the project, said he was blown away seeing the community actually use the dog park for the first time.

“I think we’re seeing what it means to the Lubbock community right now. It’s a great place, like I said, for people to come and relax,” Christian said.

The new attraction at the corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway joins Canyon Run, which opened in April 2018, and Hub City Unleashed, which opened in May 2018.

The prime location in Southwest Lubbock allows for some residents to have a dog park much closer to home.

“This is much needed,” Lubbock resident Vanessa Rodgers said. “The two parks in comparison to where I live are further away. I was having to drive 30 minutes to get to one park, and 15 minutes to get to another, and less than five to get to this one.”

McAlister Dog Park is also the largest of the city’s three dog parks. It spans five acres of land and offers three gated areas for small dogs, large dogs and agility.

“This is such a quality of life of a facility that people are going to enjoy for generations to come,” said Colby VanGundy, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The four-legged friends made a strong presence on Friday, but Christian said it’s not only dogs who can enjoy this new space.

“Whether you have a dog or not, this is a great place to watch one of the most magnificent shows every evening, and that’s our incredible sunsets,” Christian said. “I do think this really is the light switch for the rest of the park. People now see that this is legit and that great things are coming.”

McAlister Dog Park is located at 6007 Marsha Sharp Freeway. The hours of operation are Monday, 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday, 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

To learn more, visit the city’s website.