LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock’s Open Door announced the launch of its Rapid Re-Housing (RRH).

According to a press release, the goal of RRH is to assist survivors as they move from crisis to stability and into permanent housing in their own apartment in the community.

Open Door helps survivors and their children recover from the trauma of sex trafficking and domestic violence.

Open Door said it is adding 14 units of RRH alongside seven units of transitional housing for survivors and their children.

“Moving people into permanent housing is always one of our top goals,” said Chad Wheeler, Open Door CEO in the press release. “The addition of Rapid Re-Housing helps survivors reach that goal.”

Along with housing assistance, survivors and their children receive comprehensive support services including counseling, childcare, peer support, and life skills training.



For more information, you can visit the Open Door website at OpenDoorLBK.org or their Facebook page.