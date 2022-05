Emily Allen, owner of Sleeping Preppy, interviewed with Sasha Wilson on KLBK Bright & Early about her new sleepover tent and decor rental service.

They offer a variety of themes for boys, girls, adults and more. Themes include birthdays, cousin/family fun, graduation, bff sleepovers, summer celebrations, bachelorette parties, showers, end of school celebrations and sports teams.

