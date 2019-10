LUBBOCK, Texas — CitiBus, which offers multiple transportation options around Lubbock, is doing a Comprehensive Operational Analysis. In other words, Citibus wants to know what Lubbock residents think.

The company is looking for input and recommendations on how to do better.

To take the survey, CLICK HERE.

Questions include “Do you currently ride Citibus?”

The survey also asks people to rank service area, pickup times, overall satisfaction and other things.