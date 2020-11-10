Lubbock’s recent daily coronavirus deaths among highest in nation

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Lubbock County averaged approximately six deaths a day in the week between November 1 and November 8.

In that timeframe, Lubbock ranked among the top eight U.S. counties for average daily COVID-19 deaths, according to a figure compiled by self-described technologist Joshua Lukens and independently verified by EverythingLubbock.com. The data originally came from Johns Hopkins.

According to the data, Lubbock and Tarrant County, which has a population of over 2 million according to U.S. Census Bureau data, both averaged six daily coronavirus deaths in the week ending on November 8.

Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago, had the highest daily death average, with 43. The second county with the highest average daily number of deaths was Maricopa County, Arizona, with 15.

Harris County, Texas, El Paso County, Texas, Clark County, Nevada, and DuPage County, Illinois, all averaged eight deaths during the timeframe. Dallas County averaged seven deaths.

As of Monday, 248 Lubbock residents had died of coronavirus, according to the City of Lubbock.