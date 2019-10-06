Lubbock’s Refuge Services, Inc. selected as 2019 Helping Hand Award Recipient

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Refuge Services, Inc.:

Refuge Services, Inc. has been selected as the 2019 Helping Hand Award Recipient where Mueller, Inc. donates a building to a non-profit organization and Texas Country Reporter features the organization on their nationally televised series aired on RFD-TV.

Representatives from Mueller and Texas Country Reporter will arrive to Refuge Service’s facility on Oct. 7 to begin the building process, and the 4,000 square foot facility will be completed by Oct. 10 for a city-wide unveiling celebration and parade at 11 a.m.

Mueller, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel buildings and residential metal roofing, headquartered in Ballinger, Texas, with 33 locations scattered across Texas and the Southwest. Texas Country Reporter is led by Bob and Kelli Phillips, featuring uplifting stories and interesting places located in Texas. Every year Mueller and Texas Country Reporter partner to recognize a non-profit for the Helping Hand Award.

Refuge Services was chosen as this year’s Helping Hand Award recipient for their 20 years of community service, providing equine therapy opportunities to individuals, families and groups in the Lubbock area.

“This ‘Extreme Home Makeover’ fashion event marks a very exciting time for Refuge Services and the city of Lubbock,” said Refuge Service’s Executive Director Patti Mandrell, M.Ed., LPC. “Texas Country Reporter will be featuring our programs and talking about how we benefit Lubbock and surrounding areas with our equine therapy services, while Mueller will be building the new facility.”

The public is invited to be a part of the event. Mueller will be at Refuge Services from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 through Oct. 9. The ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade, thanking Mueller and Texas Country Reporter for their donation and recognition, will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 10.

“We would love for the public to attend the unveiling celebration to help us show our appreciation to Mueller and Texas Country Reporter for their great gift to Refuge and our community,” Mandrell said. “You have the opportunity to appear on national television, if you come out to the big reveal.”

Mandrell said the new building will allow Refuge Services to serve more clients weekly.

“This new building will provide space for more therapists to practice and allow us to expand in our training of other people through equine therapy,” Mandrell said. “We currently have a waiting list for clients wanting to participate in our equine therapy services, so this should help eliminate our waiting list.

“We are very grateful for Mueller and Texas Country Reporter for this opportunity and awareness,” Mandrell said. “We are also very thankful for our community’s continued support over the last 20 years.”

The event will air on Texas Country Reporter’s series on the RFD-TV network around Thanksgiving. For more information concerning the event or if you would like to financially support Refuge, please contact Refuge Services, Inc. at (806) 748-7202 or visit their website at www.refugeservices.org.

