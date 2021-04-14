Lubbock’s restaurant boom leads to worker shortages

LUBBOCK, Texas — As people begin to go out again and continue to order from home, one thing is for sure: Restaurants are booming.

“We’ve been in business for 14 years and we’ve always been extremely busy up until COVID,” said Teresa Stephens, owner of the Cast Iron Grill, “But this busy — [is] even something we have never experienced. And we are a busy restaurant.”

Business is better than ever. In fact, more than they could have asked for.

The higher traffic could be driven by an increase of business’ opening or relocating to Lubbock. That could also be bringing more people and opportunities.

“We draw people in from about a 45-degree radius of Plainview from other parts,” said Martin Aguirre, Chief Executive Officer, South Plains workforce development board.

People coming in leads to an increase in demand — and that means an increase in labor.

“Well — the problem is now that we need more people … there are no workers to be had,” said Stephens.

The lack of staff puts more pressure on the existing employees and makes it harder to expand the restaurant’s full potential.