“Lubbock’s Rock Station” turns the big 4-0

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, Townsquare Media announced its rock station, 94.5 KFMX, turned 40.

The station’s iconic frontman, morning host and brand manager, Wes Nessman, has been on the mic for all but a few months of that forty years, according to a Townsquare Media news release.

“When KFMX debuted, it was as if a cultural bomb had dropped in town. It was as if all of a sudden Lubbock itself announced that it had become a big city,” Nessman said. The rockers, the rebels, and those who thought they’d have to move elsewhere to get a taste of the outside world had it delivered right to their ears. It really isn’t too much to say that for many people, having “their music” on the radio gave them hope and inspiration. I was one of those people and was so inspired that I begged my way into a DJ job less than six months after its launch.” Wes Nessman

To help celebrate 40 years, here are some memorable photos of Nessman with a few rock bands and frontman you might know:

Left to right: Wes Nessman, Jon Brant and Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick, KFMX staff members Harold Thompson, Nat Lamp and Charlie Palmer, and Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen. Circa 1982

Wes Nessman with Dee Snider of Twisted Sister and a lucky listener.

Backstage with Bon Jovi, circa 1984.

Nessman today with co-host Chrissy Covington

Lubbock, TX – January 18, 2021 – KFMX, 94.5 FM, Lubbock, Texas rocks its 40th anniversary today.

It’s an accomplishment when any radio station can be popular for a few years, but to continue as a perennial ratings leader since it began its supreme reign as “Lubbock’s Rock Station” forty years ago is a truly special feat.

The station’s iconic frontman is morning host and brand manager Wes Nessman, who has been on the mic for all but a few months of that forty years. He tells the story behind the station:

“When KFMX debuted, it was as if a cultural bomb had dropped in town. It was as if all of a sudden Lubbock itself announced that it had become a big city. The rockers, the rebels, and those who thought they’d have to move elsewhere to get a taste of the outside world had it delivered right to their ears. It really isn’t too much to say that for many people, having “their music” on the radio gave them hope and inspiration. I was one of those people and was so inspired that I begged my way into a DJ job less than six months after its launch.

“We are incredibly proud to have served Lubbock, West Texas, and Eastern New Mexico for over four decades. We are fortunate to have the best listeners who have supported us as we’ve grown into one of the most successful media brands anywhere. We like to refer to ourselves as “Lubbock’s Dirty Little Secret”, but it’s really no secret as our fans have made us the #1 station in Lubbock time after time. I am actually not surprised that we are still around. We have remained true to ourselves, our mission, and our audience since January 18th, 1981 when we hit the air with Led Zeppelin’s “Rock & Roll”.”

Townsquare Lubbock Director of Content Lance Ballance adds, “94.5 FMX is Lubbock. It’s in the fabric of the community every day. I couldn’t be prouder to be a coach and partner to Wes, Renee, Chrissy, and the entire team. The passion for this amazing radio station grows and grows.”

“40 years a rare radio milestone,” says Townsquare SVP/Programming Kurt Johnson. “But not surprising given Wes’ passion for the format, his skill, and his love of the staff and the Lubbock rock community. The station’s legend has only grown as it’s built a thriving online and social fan base. This is the definition of local, and one we are very proud of.”