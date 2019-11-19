Lubbock’s Salvation Army shares the holidays with those in need: Here’s 3 simple ways you can help

Major David Worthy, Lubbock’s Salvation Army, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their efforts to share the holidays with those in need, and raise funds for the upcoming new year.

Here’s how you can help:

The Salvation Army needs people to adopt Angels for their Angel Tree Program, which provides toys and gifts for 1,200 needy children in Lubbock. Participants purchase gifts for the child and the Salvation Army gives the gifts to parents, who provide a Christmas for their children. Email Dawn Worthy at dawn.worthy@uss.salvationarmy.org for more information.

The Salvation Army needs volunteers to ring a bell for their Red Kettle Campaign, which is their single largest fundraiser of the year. Funds support programs and services they offer through the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year. The Salvation Army now offers an online platform that makes signing up to ring the bell easy.

The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for their Thanksgiving Day Community Meal and their Thanksgiving Day Meals On Wheels Delivery. Email marvis.steele@ uss.salvationarmy.org for more information or call 806.438.7041.