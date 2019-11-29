Lubbock’s Thai Thai showered by messages of support in response to nasty napkin note last week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The morning after Thanksgiving, Thai Thai restaurant posted an image of handwritten notes with the caption “Best greetings ever!”

The handwritten notes were in response to a message that Thai Thai publicly revealed on the evening of November 21. The original message – handwritten on a napkin – said, “If you’re going to live in America, learn to speak English or go back where you came from.”

Thai Thai said at the time, “Someone left it at the counter at lunch today. Whoever you are, I apologize for that which I wasn’t born with.”

On Friday, the handwritten messages were the opposite of the first one.

“We love you,” one note said. “Thank you for being in Lubbock because you add so much to our community.”

“No English, no problem,” another one said. “All love.”

“Diversity makes strong communities,” another said.

CLICK HERE to see the nice napkin notes.

Related Story: Lubbock restaurant owner posts photo of customer comment and goes viral