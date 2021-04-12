Lubbock’s top leaders to get pies in the face for COVID-19 vaccination efforts

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Mayor Dan Pope (left) and Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale (right)
(Photos provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Last week, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department reached the important milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given. As a fun way to celebrate, citizens voted online who they wanted to throw a pie in the face of two city leaders. Lubbock Christian University Women’s Head Basketball Coach Steve Gomez was voted to pastry Mayor Dan Pope, and Director of Public Health Katherine Wells was voted to pie Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale. 

When: Monday, April 12, 2021; set up at 2:45 p.m., pie throwing at 3:00 p.m.

Where: Exhibit Hall, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, east doors

