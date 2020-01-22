Lubbock’s Twin Peaks to open on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock location of Twin Peaks will have a grand opening on Monday, January 27.

Specific hours for the Lubbock location at 6012 Marsha Sharp Freeway are not yet listed on the Twin Peaks website or web page but other locations in Texas are open from 11:00 a.m. to midnight.

As of January 5, the Lubbock location said it was still accepting job applications online at workforpeaks.com. Or there were instructions to text workforpeaks to 85000.

Dallas-based Twin Peaks has 62 locations nationwide. The business describes itself as a sports bar and restaurant. It is well known for waitresses showing cleavage and midriff in their uniforms.