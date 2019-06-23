Lubbock’s unemployment held steady at 2.3 percent in May

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of May.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 2.3 percent, unchanged from April’s reported statistics.



An estimated 159,500 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 163,300.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (June 2018) was measured at 2.7 percent.



The state’s unemployment rate fell to an all-time low of 3.5 percent, the lowest it has ever been since series tracking began in 1976.

Click here to view the full May unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of June on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).



