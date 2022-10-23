Downtown Lubbock skyline as viewed from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock dropped during the month of September 2022.

The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.1 percent, down from the reported 3.5 percent in September.

An estimated 162,600 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 167,800.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (September 2021) was measured at 4.0 percent.

Click here to view the full September 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of July on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).