Lubbock’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.3 percent in April

LUBBOCK, Texas – After holding steady at 3.1 percent in February and March, Lubbock’s unemployment rate dopped during the month of April.

Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment at 2.3 percent.

An estimated 159,800 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 163,600.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (April 2018) was measured at 2.8 percent.

The state will release job statistics for the month of May on Friday, June 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).