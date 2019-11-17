Lubbock’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent in October

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the unemployment rate in Lubbock dropped slightly during the month of October.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 2.6 percent, down from the reported 2.7 percent in September.

An estimated 160,800 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 165,200.

Lubbock tied with the Austin-Round Rock and College Station-Bryan MSAs for the third lowest unemployment rate in Texas.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (Ocotber 2018) was measured at 2.8 percent.

Texas maintains a record low unemployment rate 3.4 percent for fifth consecutive month.

Click here to view the full November unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of November on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).