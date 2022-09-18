LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of August 2022.

The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.5 percent, down from the reported 3.8 percent in July.

An estimated 161,400 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 167,200.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (August 2021) was measured at 4.4 percent.

Click here to view the full August 2022 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of July on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).