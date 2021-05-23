Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell during the month of April 2021

Downtown Lubbock skyline as viewed from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubock.com Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock dropped during the month of April 2021.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 4.9 percent, down from the reported 5.8 percent in March.

An estimated 155,500 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 163,500.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (April 2020) was measured at 9.6 percent during the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Workforce Commission reported the state’s unemployment rate fell to 6.7 percent in April.

Click here to view the full April 2021 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of May will be released on Friday, June 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).