Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell during the month of May 2021

Downtown Lubbock skyline as viewed from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubock.com Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of May 2021.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 4.7 percent, down from the reported 5.0 percent in April.

An estimated 155,900 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 163,500.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (May 2020) was measured at 8.6 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Workforce Commission reported the state’s unemployment rate fell to 6.5 percent in May.

Click here to view the full May 2021 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of June will be released on Friday, July 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).