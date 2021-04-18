Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell slightly during the month of March 2021

Downtown Lubbock skyline as viewed from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubock.com Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of March 2021.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 5.8 percent, down slightly from the reported 5.9 percent in February.

An estimated 155,300 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 164,800.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (March 2020) was measured at 3.9 percent during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s unemployment rate was 6.9 percent in March, unchanged from February.

The state will release job statistics for the month of April on Friday, May 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).