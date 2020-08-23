Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell slightly in July

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed a slight drop in Lubbock’s unemployment rate during the month of July.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 6.4 percent, down from the reported 6.7 percent in May.

An estimated 148,900 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 159,000.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (July 2019) was measured at 3.4 percent.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 8.0 percent in July, down from the reported 8.7 percent in June.

Click here to view the full July unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of August on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

