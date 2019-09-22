Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell to 2.9 percent in August

LUBBOCK, Texas – Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of August.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 2.9 percent, down from the reported 3.3 percent in July.

An estimated 158,400 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 163,200.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (August 2018) was measured at 3.2 percent.

Texas maintains a record low unemployment rate 3.4 percent for third consecutive month.

Click here to view the full August unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of September on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).