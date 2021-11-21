Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent during the month of Oct. 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of October 2021.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.8 percent, down from the reported 3.9 percent in September.

An estimated 161,100 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 167,500.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (October 2020) was measured at 5.1 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission reported the state’s unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent in October

Click here to view the full October 2021 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of November on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).