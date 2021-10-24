Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent during the month of Sept. 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of September 2021.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.9 percent, down from the reported 4.9 percent in August.

An estimated 159,500 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 166,000.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (September 2020) was measured at 5.8 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission reported the state’s unemployment rate fell to 5.6 percent in September.

Click here to view the full September 2021 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of October will be released on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).