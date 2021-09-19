Lubbock’s unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent during the month of August 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of August 2021.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 4.3 percent, down from the reported 4.9 percent in July.

An estimated 157,900 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed during the month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 165,000.

Lubbock’s unemployment rate one year ago (August 2020) was measured at 5.0 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission reported the state’s unemployment rate fell to 5.9 percent in August.

Click here to view the full August 2021 unemployment and jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The state will release job statistics for the month of July will be released on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).